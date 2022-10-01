Indore: Girl robbed of mobile phone, gold chain

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bike-borne youth snatched a mobile phone and a gold chain from a girl in Vijay Nagar area, police said on Friday. The girl was on her way to the office from her hostel when the incident happened. The police are examining the CCTVs to identify the accused.

According to police, a girl named Sakshi, resident of Shujalpur, has lodged a complaint that she resides in a girls’ hostel in the city. She was on her way to the office from the hostel when a youth on a black bike came from the rear and snatched her gold chain. She found that the suspect had also snatched her mobile phone. She could not see the bike number. The people gathered at the spot and later the police were informed. Police said that the investigation is underway into the case and the accused would be identified soon. Some suspects were captured in the CCTVs installed near the spot. Efforts are on to identify them.

