Indore: Girl robbed of bag containing cash, documents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl from Rewa was robbed of her bag containing cash and some documents in the busiest area under Sanyogitaganj police station jurisdiction on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

The police are examining CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

The incident took place in Navratanbagh area. The victim identified as Pooja Mishra, 25, hails from Rewa. She presently lives at Satwa in Dewas district. On Friday, she came to Indore for some personal work. While she was passing through Navratnbagh area, two bike borne youths snatched her bag containing cash Rs 2000, an ATM card, Aadhaar card, voter ID and some other important documents.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot. Later, a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered against unidentified miscreants. The police said video footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area have been obtained to establish the identities of the accused.