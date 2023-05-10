Indore: Girl falls into underground water tank, dies

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old girl died after falling into an underground water tank situated outside her house in the Dwarkapuri area, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Tanishka fell into the water tank while playing, on Monday. When her family members found her missing, they started searching for her and later found her in the water tank. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Alka Meniya Upadhye said that the girl was alive when she was taken to the hospital. However, the family members took the girl back with them alleging that the hospital was overcharging them. She died while she was at home.

TI Upadhye said on Monday they had received information that the girl had fallen into a water tank and had been admitted to a hospital. However, when they inquired about the girl on Tuesday, they were told that her family had taken her with them. When police asked the family members they came to know that she had died. Now, police will question the family members to know why they did not inform the police about her death.

