Indore: Girl ends life after partner postpones marriage

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 09:37 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl ended her life in the Aerodrome area on Thursday allegedly after an argument with her partner who wanted to delay his marriage saying that he had just joined a new job while the girl wanted to marry quickly and was not satisfied with his excuse.

Aerodrome police station officials said that Preeti committed suicide at the residence of her partner Sachin in Palhar Nagar.

Police officials said Preeti visited Sachin's home where they had an argument over marriage. When the argument turned ugly, Sachin went out of the house in a huff for a few hours.

During questioning, Sachin told police that when he went out, he received a call from Preeti who asked him whether he would marry her or not? Sachin told her that he wanted to postpone the marriage, to which Preeti told him that she is leaving the world and disconnected the call. When Sachin reached his place after some time he found Preeti hanging from the ceiling in his house.

Police officials said that Sachin was recently posted as station master, after which he was allotted a quarter.

Police said that Preeti is originally from Damoh and was working in a private company. Her affair with Sachin was going on for the last two years. According to police, no suicide note was found. Preeti's family members have been called to Indore.

Sachin told police that since evening Preeti had been calling him to meet her and he had been avoiding meeting her. Later, she came to Palhar Nagar to meet him.

