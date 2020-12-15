Indore:

A​n​ SUV driven ​recklessly ​and at high speed by a girl hit three autorickshaws parked near Rajiv Gandhi Square on Tuesday​ morning, badly damaging the vehicles and injuring five people including auto drivers.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Amrita Solanki said that the incident took place at around 11 am. ​The ​autorickshaw drivers were waiting for passengers when a Toyota Fortuner came from Rajiv Gandhi Square ​and ​hit the rickshaws one by one.Three ​autorickshaw ​passengers ​and two auto drivers were injured, some of them critically. However, police said their condition is stable. ​The impact of the accident was so great that one of the autorickshaws was smashed to smithereens. Luckily no one was in that autorickshaw.​​

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl who was driving is a 22-year-old and hails from Kukshi town in Dhar district. She is preparing for jail guard examination in the city and resides in a hostel here. She had gone to meet her parents a few days ago. On Tuesday, she returned city and alighted from the bus near Rajiv Gandhi Square where his friend named Ashish reached to receive her.

It is said that the girl told her friend to let her drive the car. But as she was inexperienced, she kept her leg on the accelerator instead of the break and the vehicle zoomed ahead. ​She lost her nerve and the vehicle hit the auto-rickshaws one by one. Police said nameplate of ‘Manav Adhikar Sangh’ was ​there ​on the front portion of the car. The police are taking information about the incident from the spot and from the girl and youth. The statements of the injured people are also being taken by the police.