Indore: Girl dies in road accident hours after landing a job

Police said the two of them fell on the road after the truck hit them and then the truck ran over Sakshi Sharma, a resident of the Shyam Nagar Annexe in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 12:54 AM IST
Road accident | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of culpable homicide was registered on Friday against a truck driver after he hit a scooty that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old girl and injury to her cousin in the Lasudia area on Thursday at around 1 pm.

Police said the two of them fell on the road after the truck hit them and then the truck ran over Sakshi Sharma, a resident of the Shyam Nagar Annexe in the city. She and her cousin, Shashank, had gone to a college in Dewas Naka area for a job interview. After she got the job, she made a phone call to her father about it and told him that she would join the college soon. Her father was happy to hear about her job, and just after that, he was informed of her accident which took place while they were returning home.

Police said that a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide), 279 and 337 of IPC against the truck driver who is absconding.

