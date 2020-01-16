Indore: Girl dies after inhaling carbon monoxide inside bathroom

Indore: A 19-year-old college girl died after inhaling carbon monoxide while she was preparing to take bath with hot water in her bathroom at her residence in Vaishali Nagar on Thursday morning, police said.

Apparently, the gas geyser created the carbon monoxide inside the bathroom which had very little ventilation, said police quoting doctors who examined the deceased.

Investigating officer, SI Arjun Rathore of Annapurna police station, said the deceased Priyanshi (19), was first year engineering student in Vaishnav College of Indore.

SI Rathore said her family told police that Priyanshi woke up around 6:30 am for going to college. She kept her clothes on the bed in her room and went for a bath. Her mother also woke up to give her breakfast at that time. When at around 9 am she did not come out of her room for breakfast, her mother went her room to check and found that Priyanshi was still in the bathroom.

Her mother then knocked her bathroom door to call her. She thought that Priyanshi might have fallen sleep inside the bathroom so she banged on the door. She grew alarmed when there was no response from inside the bathroom, so she called the other members of the family and they broke open the bathroom door to find her lying on the bathroom floor unconscious. They immediately rushed her to a city hospital, where she declared brought dead, police added.

Her postmortem examination reports state that due to inhalation of carbon monoxide she got unconscious and later the amount of oxygen decreased in her blood cells and amount of monoxide increased which stopped her heart from pumping and purifying the blood, which led her to death, said IO SI Rathore.

The doctor conducting the post mortem said most probably the geyser emitted the carbon monoxide and she must have inhaled a large quantity of gas which made her unconscious. Due to lack of ventilation, there was no flow of fresh oxygen to negate the carbon monoxide, and once she fell unconscious she could not even open the bathroom door to come out, and she slowly died.

SI Rathore said that a similar incident was reported in the area last year on December 23. A 13-year-old girl from Neemuch, Charul Dharpale was visiting her relative’s home in Lokmanya Nagar. Around 12pm she went in the bathroom for a bath and became unconscious. A few minutes later her mother knocked the bathroom door and when there was no response, the family members broke open the door and found her lying unconscious. They rushed her to a city hospital where she recovered after four days of treatment.

In another incident reported on Tuesday, a 15-year old girl had died in Mumbai’s Borivali area of carbon monoxide poisoning due to emission from a gas geyser.