Indore: Girl creates ruckus; climbs atop mall after argument with friend

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a high-voltage drama, a girl climbed to the top of a mall in the Vijay Nagar area after an argument with her friend on Tuesday night. She could have fallen from the height. However, the police reached there and brought the girl down from there somehow. Later, her parents were called to the police station.

Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said the girl was shouting after climbing up to a height at Arbitton Mall at around 9.30 pm. The people were scared seeing climb to that height and were requesting her to come down but she refused. After receiving information, cops from the Vijay Nagar police station and Dial-100 staff rushed there.

The police officers kept talking to her and telling her to come down. Somehow, constable Atul Gupta climbed up to the height, distracted her and pacified her. He took her down and, later, brought her to the police station. Her parents were called there and they spoke to the girl. After pacifying her, her parents took her home.

Gurjar further said that, as Dial100 took precautions, the police managed to get her down while talking to her. She was crying all the time. According to the girl, she suspected that her friend had been talking to another girl. She later admitted that she was fine after the cops took her to the police station.