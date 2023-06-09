 Indore: Girl Booked For Stabbing Brother
Indore: Girl Booked For Stabbing Brother

The police are investigating the case.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl was arrested for stabbing her brother following an argument between them in the Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Thursday. It is said that she was under the influence of the drugs. The police are investigating the case.

According to DCP Aditya Mishra, the woman named Arti was arrested for stabbing her brother at her place in the Gandhi Nagar area. She had an argument with him on Tuesday night after which she took out a knife and attacked him. The woman allegedly confessed her crime and said that she stabbed her brother following an argument over some issue.

Mishra said that the woman was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. Earlier, too she had been booked by the Aerodrome police station staff for her involvement in some criminal cases. Action under the prohibitory section is also being taken by the police against the accused.

