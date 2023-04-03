Indore: Girl accuses hubby, his brother of rape, pressuring her to convert

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and his elder brother were booked for raping a girl and also torturing her to change her religion, police said on Sunday.

The girl is from a village in Khandwa district and she was brought to the city by the accused in 2016, who had hidden his real identity from her. When the girl came to know about the accused, she refused to accept his religion.

According to Gautampura police station in-charge Sangeeta Solanki, the girl along with her mother and members of a Hindu organisation reached the police station to complain against the brothers.

In the complaint, they said that girl hails from Khandwa district where she met the accused named Irshad, who posed as Shakti Singh, in 2016. The girl, who was a minor then was brought to Indore by the accused. He kept her as his wife till 2022 and she gave birth to two children.

The girl informed media persons that a few months ago, she found an identity card of her husband and asked him why he had changed his name. Then, her husband accepted that he is from a different religion and later he started torturing the girl to convert to his religion. When she refused to change her religion, the accused thrashed her and raped her. Then, his elder brother also raped her.

Meanwhile, she came to know that her parents had registered her missing report in a police station in the Khandwa district. She went to Khandwa to the mother’s place and recorded her statement in the case. When the accused came to know of this, he threatened that he would kill her children if she did not change her statement.

Alarmed by the development, she rushed to her relative’s place in Chandan Nagar in Indore, but the accused also reached there. The girl was then taken to a women’s shelter home for her safety. The girl called her mother and she came to Indore and took the girl back to her village.

Then with the help of a Hindu organisation, the girl reached Gautampura police station and registered a case against the two brothers.

A Hindu organisation activist said that the name of the girl was also changed by the accused in her documents but she was unaware of the same. He said that the police should investigate the case to find the person who helped the accused in changing her identity in the documents.

