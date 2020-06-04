Indore: Girl abducted, gang-raped by five youths

Indore: A 24-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in Vijay Nagar area on Thursday. The girl was reportedly abducted by one of the accused and later she was raped by them near Reoti Range a couple of days ago.

ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi said that a girl residing in Vijay Nagar approached the police station and lodged a complaint that she was allegedly taken near Reoti Range by a youth who was known to her. However, when they reached there, she saw that four of his friends were already there and together they gang-raped her and then threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

She told police that in her bid to escape from the clutches of the youths, she jumped from a height and injured herself. However, she somehow managed to flee and reach the police station.

Raghuwanshi said that all the five accused were arrested within a few hours of the incident, and are being questioned. The police are also recording the statement of the girl's family.