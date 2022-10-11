e-Paper Get App
Indore: Ghazal Sandhya organised on Jagjit Singh’s death anniversary 

The ghazal sandhya was dedicated to music composed by Arvind Agnihotri and to dance icon Savita Godbole.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A music programme, named ‘Ghazal Sandhya’, was organised under the joint aegis of Shurti Samvad and Abhinav Kala Samaj on October 10 to commemorate the death anniversary of ghazal singer Jagjit Singh. The ghazal sandhya was dedicated to music composed by Arvind Agnihotri and to dance icon Savita Godbole. 

Bharat Sharma, a member of the ministry of culture was invited as the chief guest of the programme. He said, “the contribution of Jagjit Singh and Bhupendra Singh is not limited to ghazal singing but also extends to film music. Their singing style and choice of ghazal became synonymous with the mood and state of mind of a music lover.”

In this programme, singer Santosh Agnihotri presented many ghazals of Jagjit Singh, as well as selected film compositions of talented singer Bhupinder Singh, who recently left us for his heavenly abode.

Vidyadhar Mulay accompanied on the tabla, Lokesh Upadhyay and Harshad Shevgaokar played the guitar, Vikas Jain along with Jayant Akodia accompanied on the octapad.

