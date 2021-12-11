Indore: Getting respect is basic right of every human

Indore

Getting respect is the basic right of every human and on Humans Rights Day, i.e. November 10, human rights were discussed with Madhya Pradesh domestic workers and their children in a seminar held by Christian community members on the campus of St Raphael’s School on Friday.

The theme for Human Rights Day 2021 was ‘Equality - reducing inequalities, advancing human rights’.

Dr Ajinkya Dagaonkar, High Court advocate, addressing the gathering said, “Human rights include the right to life and liberty, freedom from slavery and torture, freedom of opinion and expression, the right to work and education, and many more.”



Captian Jaison Thomas, the special guest, said, “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. Remember that and always stay motivated to do your job most effectively.”

Sr Sushma and Sr Rosina Joseph SSpS led the event with motivational words.

Mathias Kelwa presented the activities report of domestic workers through a video presentation.

One of the participant’s Hemlata Khilare, said, “I have learnt today that the success of the Preamble of the Constitution lies in the achievement of basic human rights.”

The Chittawad Kankar and Shukla Nagar children of the domestic workers performed beautiful dances and captured everyone's attention. The Human Rights Day programme concluded with the National Anthem.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 01:29 AM IST