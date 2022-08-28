Indore: Get Aadhaar card linked with mobile no. to register vehicles

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you want to get a new vehicle, check you Aadhaar card and ensure it is linked with your mobile number. After shifting the registration of non-transport vehicles onto the Vahan 4.0 portal, the transport department has also been planning to authenticate Aadhaar card for registration of vehicles and also get it linked with the mobile number for confirmation.

According to officials, the new procedure will be implemented in the next two months as about 65 per cent of two-wheelers get registered through Aadhaar card and about 85 per cent of four-wheelers get registered through the same due financing from banks.

“During a meeting with the principal secretary of the transport department, Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, dealers were asked to ensure uploading of all documents of a buyer on their guarantee after which the dealers asked the officials to make the Aadhaar authentication compulsory for getting the work done so that the buyer will also be equally responsible for the same,” the officials said.

In the past 27 days of shifting the system to the Vahan portal, various complaints of wrong registration of names and addresses were being lodged. “After complaints from dealers, the NIC officials were also informed and the new procedure of authenticating Aadhaar will be done in the next couple of months,” ARTO Archana Mishra said.

Talks on closing checkposts on

Addressing the media, the principal secretary also said that discussions over shutting down checkposts were on at the government level, but the final decision was yet to be taken. ‘We’re discussing the issue of checkposts. They’re meant to put a check on overloading vehicles and also on illegal entry of vehicles. A decision on this is yet to be taken,’ Kidwai said

50,000 fewer vehicles registered

Addressing the meeting with the dealers, the transport department officials said the new system of registration was found to be complex initially as only 40,000 vehicles were being registered in a month which was earlier about 90,000 in the previous system. ‘It’s decreased revenues initially, but helped in getting more per cent of tax. The revenue loss will also be covered when the system becomes routine and glitches are removed,’ the principal secretary added.

