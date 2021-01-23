INDORE: General Management Programme for executives in Dubai batch 2 and 3 concludes at IIM Indore

Indore: The valedictory function of General Management Programme for Executives in Dubai (GMPe-Batch 2 and 3) took place at IIM Indore on Friday (January 22, 2021). The programme is being conducted in association with Anisuma Training Institute. In all, 59 participants (40 present on campus) received the certificates along with IIM Indore Alumni Status. GMPe2 commenced in November 2019 and GMPe3 commenced in February 2020.
The event took place in the presence of Professor Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore; Professor Manoj Motiani, programme director, GMPe-Dubai and Dr Mahesh Chotrani, founder director, Anisuma Training Institute.
Professor Rai congratulated the graduating batches. Encouraging the participants, he shared insights on lighting up a FIRE within. “We need to ignite a FIRE within ourselves. Gather the ‘F’ for fortitude -for being courageous, having grit in every circumstance, and being resilient for the changes. Focus on the ‘IR’ for introspective reflections , that is, reflect what our purpose is, find life goals and gain the capability to differentiate between the things, which are important and not so important. The ‘E’ stands for equanimity. Remain humble - have a feeling of gratitude for what we have and be compassionate,” he said.
Professor Motiani congratulated the participants for their achievement and for investing their weekends in GMPE. He said programme will help them look at business in an efficient manner. He advised participants to utilise this knowledge at workplace and spread the learning.
IIM Indore faculty members also appreciated the participants for their performance during the course. This was followed by the certificate distribution to all participants. The event concluded with participants sharing their experiences while studying at IIM Indore, Dubai Campus. They said that enrolling in GMPE not only helped them update their skills, but also made them relive their own college days. Dr Chotrani delivered the vote of thanks.
