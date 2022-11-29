Indore: Gehlot, Pilot are assets of Congress, says Rahul Gandhi

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets to their party. However, he added that he would not like to create any controversy by making any comment on this particular issue.

Gandhi was reacting to a media query over the escalating rift between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot during a press conference on Monday.

"What I can say is that both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets for the Congress," he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is staying in Sanwer on November 28, will enter Ujjain on Tuesday.

While responding to Congress MLAs who shifted to the BJP that had resulted in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in 2020 in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said they should not be given a place in the party again.

"Though it is up to the Madhya Pradesh leadership to decide on this subject, it is my personal belief that those MLAs who have taken money from the BJP to dissolve the Congress government should not be given a place in the party again. It is my personal view that because they have been bought by the BJP, they are not trustworthy," Gandhi added.

The Congress leader also said that he is not thinking about the party or any political issue during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Will Bharat Jodo Yatra have any impact on Congress? And at what level? I am not thinking about all these issues. I am not even thinking about Congress. I am walking around 25 km every day, meeting with people and listening to them and I have made my complete focus on the yatra only," he added.

Gandhi also targeted the BJP for making personal attacks on him, he said, “BJP is spending thousands of crores for diminishing my image. But, it is proving to be good for me. Their attacks are making me stronger.”

Gandhi rides a bicycle, meets sanitation workers

On the third day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi walked from Bada Ganpati to Baroli village in the morning while he walked from Baroli to Sanwer in the evening. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter the Ujjain district on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Gandhi rode a bicycle on Sanwer Road and also met sanitation workers during the yatra. Son of famous shayar Rahat Indori, Satlaj also met Gandhi during the yatra.

Youths shouted ‘Modi, Modi’ during yatra

As the yatra headed to Sanwer, a video emerged on social media in which some youths were chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ when the yatra was passing through Sanwer Road. Later, Gandhi called the youths but they fled. Some youths also shouted ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans during the musical event organised at Chimanbagh on Sunday night.

