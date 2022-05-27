Indore Gaurav Utsav; poet Manoj Muntashir to narrate story of Ahilyabai

Manoj Muntashir |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of ‘Indore Gaurav Utsav’ on May 31, popular poet and lyricist, Manoj Muntashir will narrate the past, present and future of Indore and also present a sketch of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the city.

Famous singer Shreya Ghoshal will also perform.

Manoj Muntashir and Shreya Ghoshal's event will be held at Nehru Stadium on the evening of May 31. Manoj is known for his unique style of presenting the charaters embedded with enchanting language and words.

For the first time, he will narrate the story of the city, with its past, present and future and also the character of Ahilyabai Holkar. The program has been kept open to the public.

Women's marathon today

Women's marathon will be organised on Friday on the theme of women empowerment under Indore Gaurav Utsav. Marathon will start from Nehru Stadium at 6 am and will end at Nehru Stadium via GPO, MYH,

Geeta Bhawan and Palasia. Similarly, women's pride programmes will be organised at 21 places in the city from 10 am. Similarly, a strong women's honour ceremony will be organised from 5 o'clock at Gramin Haat Bazar.

Programmes on art, music and literature from 28 to 30

Under the Indore Gaurav Utsav, various programmes will be organised on the theme of art, music and literature from May 28 to 30 at Pritam Lal Dua auditorium, Regal Square. Under this, the presentation of literary programmes will be held on May 28, Saturday from 9.30 am. Similarly, discussions and seminars will be held on 29 May, Sunday from 6 pm. Similarly, the reading and discussion of the popular book ‘Akal Mein Utsav’ will be held on Monday, May 30, at 3 pm.

