Indore Gaurav Diwas; women take part in marathon run

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A women's marathon and felicitation programme was organised as part of the ongoing Indore Gaurav Diwas on Friday.

Women's marathon was flagged off from Nehru Stadium by tourism and cultural minister Usha Thakur in the morning. Additional collector Pawan Kumar Jain, additional commissioner Rishabh Gupta, a large number of women players and others were present on the occasion.

The marathon participants went from Nehru Stadium to GPO, MY Hospital, Geeta Bhawan, Palasia to Nehru Stadium.

On this occasion, minister Thakur said that today we are fortunate that we have got a chance to live in Indore, the city of Maa Ahilya. All of us should read and learn from the holy life of Maa Ahilya. She was full of sensitivity, administrative efficiency, her personal life was full of spirituality, and we must try to bring these qualities in our life and make this human life meaningful.

Women felicitated

On Friday evening, Sashakt Mahila Samman Samroh was organised at Urban Haat which was inaugurated by ministers Usha Thakur, Padma Shri Janak Palta and other guests by performing Kanya Pujan and lighting the lamp.

Madhya Pradesh anthem was presented at the beginning of the programme, and a dance was presented by Kathak artist Ragni Makkar, Ghungroo Nritya Akademi Dewas, and Akshar Social Service Committee.

On this occasion, Thakur said that I am proud to be present in the programme under Indore Gaurav Diwas honouring women. The pride of the nation, Maa Ahilya Devi was an ideal daughter-in-law, ideal wife, ideal administrator and ideal woman, and her ideals should be implemented in our lives.

Minister Thakur honoured the women of Indore by giving them a citation and memento.

Women power honored on Indore Pride Day

1. Padma Shri Janak Palta (Social Worker)

2. Ragini Makkar (Kathak artist)

3. Aarti Maheshwari(Fit India Ambassador / Zumba Administrator)

4. Ami Kamani (International Snooker Player)

5. Anita Sharma (Social worker)

6. Dr Ishita Ganguly (Gynecologist / IVF Specialist)

7. Dr Vinita Kothari (Gynecologist)

8. Brahmakumari Hemlata Didi (Chief Zonal Coordinator, Indore Zone)

9. Lata Tandon (Chef)

10. Rupali Jain (Social Worker, Founder- Institution An Admission)

11. Preeti Mehna (Advocate and Social Worker)

Read Also Indore: Play school inaugurated at Central Jail