Indore Gaurav Diwas: 22 industrialists honoured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the ongoing festivities under Indore Gourav Utsav, 20 senior industrialists of the city, who had set up their units over 50 years ago, were honoured on Monday.



The chief guest of programme was MP Shakar Lalwani, special guests were IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda and ADM Abhay Bedekar etc. The industrialists who were honoured by Udyog Gaurav Samman include Om Agarwal, CS Modi, SC Devra, Gobind Jethmalani, Gajanan Joshi, MB Nagpal, MM Kasture, Ramesh Shah, JS Khanuja, Saifuddin Bhai, Sudhir Badonia, Rajkumar Kalwani, Rajkumar Balwani, Vedprakash Pahuja, Jitendra Dave, Aniruddha Kella, Brajesh Kaslial, Harish Bhatia, Pramod Jain Ramesh Samaria.



Industrialist Shivsinh Mehta, Ashwin Palsikar and historian Prof JC Upadhyay addressed the industrialists. The guest speakers gave succinct speeches on what Indore looked life 50 years ago and their vision of the city's future. They said that during the time of Tukojirao Holkar, machinery was brought to the city on elephants and transported to the mills, Tukojirao commissioned the Ajmer-Khandwa rail line for smooth transport system, and the city's industries started developing. A large number of industrialists and budding entrepreneurs were present at the function organised at the AIMP office.