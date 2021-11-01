Indore: Garments shop turns into inferno

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A garments shop at Rajwada in Indore turned into an inferno on Monday afternoon.

A column of smoke like a serpent began to emanate from the shop and covered the surrounding area. The pedestrians, shopkeepers, bikers ran helter-skelter.

It took around one hour for firefighters to douse the fire.

According to fire officials, a person had informed the fire brigade control room that fire had broken out at a garments shop.

“Immediately, we pressed fire fighters into action and they doused the fire within an hour,” said a fire department official.

The official added that the fire broke out at Agrawal Store. “Preliminary investigation suggests that fire broke out because of a short circuit,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 04:56 PM IST