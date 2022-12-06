Indore: Gang stealing heavy vehciles' tyres busted, five arrested

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Lasudia police station and crime branch on Monday arrested five youths in connection with robberies of heavy vehicles' wheels. These thefts were happening in the city consecutively for the past few days.

Police said that acting on a tip-off the team raided the place where they were roaming to sell the stolen wheels.

Police arrested Vijay, Akash, Shubham, Raju and Sunil. Police said that during interrogation the accused confessed to stealing eight wheels of a truck parked in a yard of Jambu Punjabi Dhaba at AB Road in Lasudia Mori area.

They have also confessed to stealing wheels in New Loha Mandi area. They have stolen eight wheels from there also. The accused have also stolen two vehicles from a truck parked on a road in Niranjanpur area.

Police are further interrogating the accused to find about their other robberies and other accomplices of their gang.

