Indore: Gang of walkie-talkie thieves involved in 70 crimes busted  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three men from Bhopal on Tuesday and busted an interstate gang of thieves. Interestingly, the accused used walkie-talkies to conceal their location and to mislead the police. They allegedly confessed to committing theft at the house of the joint director of urban administration in the Lasudia area and to have committed about 70 crimes in the state and other states as well. Goods worth Rs 6 lakh were recovered from them and further investigation is underway.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that the accused are high-tech experts and used to go for theft in an SUV. On February 17, 2022, they committed a theft at the house of Rajiv Nigam, joint director of urban administration in Scheme Number 114. The thieves had fled with cash, watches and other valuables worth Rs 14 lakh.

A team was constituted by senior officers to track the accused. During the investigation, the police came to know that the suspects were in a silver-coloured SUV. A route map was made by the police and it was found that the accused fled towards Bhopal. The police could track them only till Sehore. However, the police received information that the accused are from Bhopal or surrounding area.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team of SI Sanjay Vishnoi, ASI Bhupendra Gurjar, head constable Neeraj and others managed to catch the accused with an SUV in Bhopal. The accused have been identified as Anoop Singh and Abhishek Singh, residents of Arera Colony and Amit Singh of Kolar Road in Bhopal. Police said that they were involved in about 70 crimes in the state and other states. Further information is being gathered by the police. About 100 grams of gold ornaments, silver ornaments, 10 expensive watches, and four walkie-talkies were recovered from the accused. The accused used to stay in a farmhouse before going for theft.

Range of walkie-talkies is 8 km

TI Dudhi said that the range of these walkie-talkies is about 8 kilometres and they used to attach them through Bluetooth. They used the walkie-talkies to communicate at the crime spot so that their location becomes untraceable for the police due to a lack of mobile communication.

During a theft, some of the accused used to stay on the lookout outside the township to give updates to their accomplices inside the township using the walkie-talkies. A search is on for other accused as well.

