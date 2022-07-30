Indore-Gandhidham train to restart from August 8

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway is restarting operation of Train No. 20936-20935 Indore-Gandhidham-Indore Superfast Weekly train from August 8.

PRO of Ratlam division informed that the decision was taken in view the rush of passengers. Accordingly, train No. 20936 Indore-Gandhidham Superfast Weekly Express run from the city every Sunday till further notice. The train will depart from the city at 23.30 and reach Dewas (23.56/23.58), Ujjain (00.40/00.45) Ratlam (02.25/02.30), Dahod (03.56/03.58) and finally reach Gandhidham at 13.55 hrs on Monday.

Similarly, train no. 20935 Gandhidham-Indore Superfast Weekly Express run will start from August 8. The train will depart from Gandhidham every Monday at 18.15 hrs till further notice. It will reach Dahod (03.12/03.14), Ratlam (05.15/05.20) Ujjain (07.10/07.15) and Dewas (07.53/07.55) and finally reach to the city at 08.55 hrs on Tuesday.

The train will have stoppage from both the sides at Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dahod, Godhra, Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Viramgam railway stations. The train will have 2 AC-II, 6 AC-III, 8 Sleeper and 4 general class coaches.