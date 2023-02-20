Indore: Gaming laptops with high RAMs for better graphics in vogue

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With technological advancement in field of graphics and design, demand for gaming laptops with high processing RAM has seen a hike. After Covid pandemic, the demand for laptops has already touched the skies as the world shifted to work from home. Now, people are also searching for quality technology in their laptops.

60 lakh laptops sold every month

“The electronics market has experienced growth in sales of laptops since Covid and now the average sale is around 60 lakh per month, which is almost double of what was seen during pandemic. And this market is further growing 24/7 as gadgets are universal requirement. People demanded all types of computers during lockdown. Moreover, demand for gaming laptops has definitely increased” said, Satish Singh, owner of electronic shop at Silver Mall.

Patil Harshika, owner of electronic shop and a graphic designer said, “Pandemic taught us a lot about technology and now we are trying to evolve and develop extra hand-on skill. Graphic designing, animation, cartoon display and other form of tech art are becoming forms of passive income for the people. Hence, laptops with high processors are mainly preferred.”

Pre-owned laptops: a pocket friendly choice

Vikram Jatav, shop owner at Silver Mall, said "Demand for pre-owned laptops had increased during pandemic as people needed laptops only for the basic purposes like using internet, video calling and MS office. Second hand laptops were sold at double prices. The need of the students provided growth and expansion to the market."

Gaming laptops become favourite tech toys

“Gaming laptops are in vogue, and count as a popular choice among youngsters. Their demand and sales have drastically increased post Covid.” said, Gurpreet Singh Chhabra, who owns a shop at Silver Mall. He added, “Technology is taking over our daily lives. People are highly intrigued about graphic designing and architectural models which requires high configuration like gaming laptops. And they are being used as a mode of entertainment. Laptops, having high tech tools for gaming, graphics and animation are ruling the digital market.”

(contributed by: Shruti Agrawal, Anushree Goojar, and Ayushi Dixit.)

