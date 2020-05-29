Indore: Gamchha gets credence after BJP 'unrest', Collector dilutes on surgical mask order after party heartburn

Indore: The Prime Minister, using a gamchha as a mask to connect rural India had an impact on the deshwashiyon's psyche. And hence how could "THIS NEW" order by Indore's administration be followed in letter and spirit?

Morning certainly doesn't show the day. An earlier order by the administration asking citizens to wear ONLY surgical masks and failing which would invite fine, was not taken in good spirit by the BJP. An 'unrest' in the saffron camp, led to ease the orders. Collector Manish Singh had to clarify later in the day that gamchha or hankies could be used to cover the face hence diluting the "only surgical mask" order. Sources said that the amended orders will be released on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the district collector, Manish Singh, in order to contain the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, had stepped on gas to ensure that the citizens must abide by the rules of wearing only surgical masks and desist from free flow spitting. An amount of Rs 100 and Rs 200 was fixed as fines for these offences respectively.

The order had said within the boundaries of Indore district, it will be binding for all people to necessarily wear surgical masks outside their homes. The use of handkerchiefs or gamchha etc. as masks will not be considered, the order added. On violating the order, a spot fine of Rs 100 was pegged on the violator. In case of violation found in business institutes, shops, offices etc., the amount could range between Rs 1000 and Rs 10,000.

The order also said on violation of social distancing, institutions will have to shell out fines between Rs 1000 and Rs 10,000.