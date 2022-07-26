Indore: Gadkari to lay foundation stone of 5 projects worth Rs 2,300 cr on Aug 1

Nitin Gadkari |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major boost to infrastructure in the city, the Union minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, is going to lay the foundation stone of 5 projects worth Rs 2300 cr on August 1.

Prominent among them are the 4-lane flyover at Rau Circle, construction of sections of Indore-Khandwa and Indore Harda road. He would also participate in two other programmes including that of Nana Maharaj Taranekar and Road Safety.

The NHAI programme was to be held earlier, but due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct due to the IMC election the programmes were postponed.

MP Shankar Lalwani informed on Monday that Union minister Gadkari will perform bhoomi poojan of the five projects.

Lalwani said that he had placed many demands before minister Gadkari for better road connectivity of the city and he has always accepted them. The new projects will improve traffic movement and people will get freedom from traffic jams and accidents on the Indore-Khandwa and Indore-Harda road.

Nana Maharaj Janma Shatabdi Mahotsav

Minister Gadkari will be the chief guest at the 125th birth anniversary of Sadguru Naramharaj Taranekar to be held on August 1. The head of All India Tripadi Parivar Babamaharaj Tarnekar informed that the programme will be held at Basketball Complex. It will begin at 5 pm. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Padma Bhushan Sumitra Mahajan will be the special guest in the event.

Road Safety Programme at Ravindra Natya Griha

Union minister Gadkari will also attend a workshop organised on Road Safety the same day. The programme will be held from 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm at Ravindra Natya Griha. The workshop is being organised by NGO Jana-aakrosh, working in the field of road safety awareness. Nature lover and secretary of the city chapter of Jana-aakrosh Shrikant Kalamkar informed that the NGO is working in many states including Maharashtra. Now it is striving to make the country's cleanest city, the safest city in terms of road safety.

Foundation these projects to be laid down

- Four-lane flyover at Rau circle (Cost: Rs 43.62 crore)

- Beginning of construction of 4-lane road between Tejaji Nagar to Balwara (package-2) of Indore-Khandwa road (Cost: Rs 1,162.80 crore)

- Strengthening of the existing road between Tejaji Nagar to Balwara (Cost: Rs 31.54 crore)

- 4-lane road construction between Indore to Harda on Indore-Betul Highway (cost Rs 1,011.29 crore)

- Construction of service road from Rau circle to DPS school on bypass (Cost: Rs 42.58 crore)

