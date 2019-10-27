Indore: GACC student’s ragging plaint stretches for over a month

Indore: More than a month has passed for a ragging complaint lodged with Anti-Ragging Helpline by a BA (first year) student of Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College. But it still remains unaddressed.

“Never in past such a case has been witnessed in a city. A ragging complaint remains unaddressed for a month and nobody bothers,” said LK Tripathi, dean student welfare at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

“Worse, complainant had to leave hostel where he was been allegedly harassed by his senior inmates, as his complaint was not attended and his harassment continued,” Tripathi added.

A BA (first year) student of GACC, who was residing in a tribal department-run Malviya hostel, alleged that he faced ragging on daily basis.

He informed hostel warden ML Parmar about this but to no avail. To this on September 26, he lodged a ragging complaint with Anti-Ragging Helpline naming three accused-- Umaam Vasoniya, Mehak Morya and Jitendra Thakur.

The Helpline directed the college to probe the matter and report back. The Helpline also alerted the DAVV about the matter.

But the college washed its hands off the incident saying that the alleged ragging took place in a hostel, which is not under its jurisdiction.

The university also had jurisdiction issue. Meanwhile, the complainant left the hostel as he could not bear the harassment.

He also requested the Helpline to close his complaint.

But the rules do not permit the Helpline to close a complaint until it is resolved.

About 10 days back, Tripathi wrote to assistant commissioner (tribal department) to forward the ragging complaint to district level committee headed by the collector as it is authorised to inquire into matter.

The assistant commissioner visited the hostel and made separate accommodation arrangements for senior and junior inmates at the hostel but did not forward the complaint for inquiry.

As a result, the case is still unsolved.