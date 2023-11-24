Indore: Furniture Trader Found Hanging In Hotel | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old furniture trader was found hanging at a city hotel in Kanadiya police station jurisdiction on Thursday. He committed suicide by hanging himself in the hotel room. The reason behind his suicide is not known and no suicide note was recovered.

The police are investigating the case and taking statements of family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Nanak Nagar. The police were informed that he hanged himself in the room at Blue Leaf Hotel near Bicholi Mardana. The police have launched an investigation and sent the body for autopsy.

MAN HANGS SELF IN SHED

In another incident, a 48-year-old man committed suicide after hanging himself in a shed in Tejaji Nagar police station area on Friday morning. The shed was some distance from his house. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as no suicide note was recovered. Police are investigating and recording statements of the family members.

The deceased was identified as Bablu, a resident of Machal village and a contractor. He hanged himself around 5 am. A passerby spotted him hanging and informed the family members. The police started an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HOUSE

A 46-year-old woman was found dead at her place in Gandhi Nagar police station area on Thursday. The cause behind her death is yet uncertain. She lived alone in her house as she was not married.

According to police, the woman was identified as Asha Salunkhe, a resident of Labh Apartment, Ramkamal Residency. The police were informed by her neighbours that Asha was lying dead in her house. The police started an investigation and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the actual cause of the death. The autopsy report is awaited and further investigation is underway.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA