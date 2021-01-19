Indore: Furniture cluster ​proposed on 300​-​acre​ land on Dhar Road​

Indore:
A furniture cluster would be developed on 300-acre land in Betma-Khurd village on Dhar Road in the district, and for its development, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be formed. The drafting of the detailed project report (DPR) is going on and will be presented to the industry department.
This is informed at a meeting of entrepreneurs involved in manufacturing furniture, held under the aegis of Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) and Association of Furniture Manufacturers, Indore at AIMP office on Tuesday. The meeting was presided over by Pramod Dafaria, president of AIMP.
Dafaria said that more than 50 entrepreneurs attended the meeting. While giving the power-point presentation of the furniture cluster, Vinod Bapna of Bonton Funiture said that the industrialists will form an SVP and DPR will be prepared and presented to the industry department. The demand for 25 lakh feet of land has come in today's meeting. This proves the success of the cluster.
Dafaria said that more than 150 industries will come under this cluster where more than 20,000 people will get employment and investment of more than Rs 2,000 crore is likely to come in the cluster. The development work will be done through SVP where furniture of international quality will be manufactured under self-reliant India and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh campaign. The industrialists presented their suggestions in the meeting and also resolved their questions.
Highlighting the cluster scheme of the central and state government, vice-president Yogesh Mehta called upon the industries to make this cluster a success and contribute to the revenue and employment of the state government by setting their industries here.
