Indore: FUNDAY WALA SUNDAY as Smart City prog for slum kids, their families today

Indore Smart City is going to organise a healthy-counselling session for the kids coming from underprivileged families on Sunday at Arjunpura Garden near Lalbagh Palace.

Mayank Jagwani, assistant urban planner (ISCDL) said that under the guidance of ISCDL CEO Rishav Gupta, the event name “Funday Wala Sunday” has been organised for residents near Arjunpura Garden, which has been developed by the Indore Smart City under Nurturing Neighbourhood Challenge, which is part of Smart City Mission.

“In the programme, the Smart City will organise attractive entertainment activities for children as well as counselling sessions for their caretakers which will focus on nurturing the young ones. The kids between 1 year to 6 years are invited to the programme. Gifts will be provided to every kid,” said Jagwani.

He added that for the programme the ISCDL has invited underprivileged families living in the locality near the garden. The programme will be from 10 am at the garden, Jagwani concluded.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 08:47 PM IST