Indore: Full list of fever clinics in urban areas in Indore

Indore reported 120 positive cases on Friday, taking city’s corona tally to 7,448 and rate of positive patients to 6.33%. During the day, 1897 samples were tested and 1,763 of them returned negative.
One more patient succumbed to the virus in the city taking toll to 312.
Acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya didn't share details of the deceased. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,38,076 samples had been tested till Friday evening and 7,448 of them had returned positive.
“We have taken 2,634 more samples,” she added.
As many as 2,060 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 5,076 patients have been discharged so far.
List of Fever clinics in urban areas in Indore:
Malharganj Polytechnic, near Malharganj Thana
Prem Kumari Devi Hospital, Khayali Ram Marg Biyabani Indore
Shivaji Nagar UPHC, Near Rajkumar Sabzi Mandi
Samudayik Swasthya Kendra Banganga
Suyash Vihar UPHC, behind ESI Hospital
Subhash Nagar UPHC
Aranya Dispensary UPHC
Niranjanpur UPHC
Mangilal Churiya Hospital
Khajrana UPHC
Badi Gwaltoli, near Hanuman Mandir
Juni Indore Dispensary, Jabran Colony
Rajendra Nagar PHC, Rajendranagar Mainroad
Sudama Nagar UPHC, near Allen School
MOG Line Dispensary
Babumurai UPHC, near Reliance Petro Pump, Airport Road
Shivkanth Nagar UPHC, near Gemini Career Institute
Bhanwarkuan Dispensary, near Sindhi Colony Sabji Market
PHC Bichaulihapsi, Bypass Road
