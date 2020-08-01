Indore: Full list of fever clinics in urban areas in Indore

Indore reported 120 positive cases on Friday, taking city’s corona tally to 7,448 and rate of positive patients to 6.33%. During the day, 1897 samples were tested and 1,763 of them returned negative.

One more patient succumbed to the virus in the city taking toll to 312.

Acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya didn't share details of the deceased. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,38,076 samples had been tested till Friday evening and 7,448 of them had returned positive.

“We have taken 2,634 more samples,” she added.

As many as 2,060 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 5,076 patients have been discharged so far.

List of Fever clinics in urban areas in Indore:

Malharganj Polytechnic, near Malharganj Thana

Prem Kumari Devi Hospital, Khayali Ram Marg Biyabani Indore

Shivaji Nagar UPHC, Near Rajkumar Sabzi Mandi

Samudayik Swasthya Kendra Banganga

Suyash Vihar UPHC, behind ESI Hospital

Subhash Nagar UPHC

Aranya Dispensary UPHC

Niranjanpur UPHC

Mangilal Churiya Hospital

Khajrana UPHC

Badi Gwaltoli, near Hanuman Mandir

Juni Indore Dispensary, Jabran Colony

Rajendra Nagar PHC, Rajendranagar Mainroad

Sudama Nagar UPHC, near Allen School

MOG Line Dispensary

Babumurai UPHC, near Reliance Petro Pump, Airport Road

Shivkanth Nagar UPHC, near Gemini Career Institute

Bhanwarkuan Dispensary, near Sindhi Colony Sabji Market

PHC Bichaulihapsi, Bypass Road