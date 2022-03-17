Indore: Full-day dry day declared on Dhulendi and Rangpanchami

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): By changing the earlier order, the district administration has declared a full-day dry day on Dhulendi (Friday) and on Rangpanchami next Tuesday.

After holding a meeting of the District Peace Committee on Wednesday night, while talking to media, collector and district magistrate Manish Singh said now, there will be a full-day dry day on Dhulendi (Friday) and on Rangpanchami (next Tuesday).

Accordingly, all shops of country and foreign liquor and other centres related to the sale of liquor, such as FL-2, FL-3, FL-4, FL-5. FL-6. FL-7. FL-10A, FL-10B, Ambi Wine Outlet and all other liquor centres located in the district will be closed. The purchase, sale, storage and transportation of liquor have been banned on both dry days.

In an earlier order released on Tuesday, the collector had declared a half-day dry day on both the festival days Dhulendi and Rangapanchami, wherein shops had to be closed till 3 pm.

