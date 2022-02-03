Indore: FSOs seize 6,180 kg spice worth Rs 8.9L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the drive against food adulteration, a joint team of food safety officers and the Crime Branch seized about 6,180 kilograms of spices worth Rs 8.9 lakh from a unit in Palda. The officials have lodged an FIR against proprietor of Sukhlal Sons Kamal Jain for preparing spices in unhygienic conditions and also polishing the spices—mainly black pepper—with oil.

The FIR was registered under Section 272 of the IPC against the accused in the Bhanwarkuan police station. According to food safety officers, the accused was not only preparing the spices in unhygienic conditions, but had also kept them in the open on the floor and was using oil to shine the spices to fool people.

The FSOs have also collected nine samples which were sent to the Bhopal laboratory for testing. The charges against the accused will be increased if the samples are found sub-standard and adulterated.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:53 AM IST