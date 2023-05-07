Indore: FSOs launch drive, takes 20 samples of ice-creams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping the summer season in view, the food and drug administration (FDA) department has geared up to check sale of adulterated food specially milk, milk products, and the cold beverages as their consumption increases during the season.

Commissioner, Food Safety Administration Sudam Khade has directed the food safety officers across the state to keep vigil on the adulteration in edibles, mainly the packed products, beverages, and others and to ensure the safety of people against such products.

“The sale and consumption of cold beverages increases during summer and reportedly the cases of adulteration in these products. It is important to keep vigil on such products and food safety officers must check and collect samples from these institutions,” the Commissioner mentioned in his letter.

He also asked the officials to take action and collect samples of beverages and to send a report to him.

Meanwhile, the department officials claimed to have launch a campaign against cold beverages across the city to check packaged drinks, ice creams, and frozen desserts.

“We are taking action against adulteration and seizing samples of ice creams, milk products, and beverages regularly,” food safety officer N Shrivastava said.

He said the department has collected samples from over 20 samples of ice creams in the last couple of days and warned the shopkeepers to be ready for penal action if they fail to maintain hygiene.

“We are also cracking down on shops selling milk products and namkeens (salted snacks),"he added.

“Our target is to take a maximum number of samples in a month. But we will target vendors who are selling unhygienic and stale products,” FSOs said.

No cross inspection

Unlike previous years, the food and drug administration department didn’t call the officials from different districts to cross check the drive. In 2018-19, the officials of Dhar and Barwani district had come to Indore for inspection while officials from Indore had gone to other districts before the festivities.