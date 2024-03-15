 Indore: FSOs Collect Ice Cream And Beverages Samples, Seizes 1.05L Litres Raw Material
Drive against beverages intensified in view of summer season

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping the summer season in view, the food safety officers have geared up to check the sale of adulterated food especially milk, milk products, and cold beverages as their consumption increases during the season. Collector Asheesh Singh has directed the food safety officers to keep vigil on the adulteration in edibles, mainly the packed products, beverages, and others and to ensure the safety of people against such products.

“The sale and consumption of cold beverages increases during summer and reportedly the cases of adulteration in these products too increase. It is important to keep vigil on such products. We have started a drive against the same and are collecting samples,” senior food safety officer Manish Swami said.

The collector has asked the officials to collect samples of beverages and to send a report to him. “We have collected over 20 samples of ice creams and other products on Thursday and warned shopkeepers to be ready for penal action if they fail to maintain hygiene.

“We are also cracking down on shops selling milk products and namkeens (salted snacks)," Swami said adding our target is to take a maximum number of samples in a month. But we will target vendors who are selling unhygienic and stale products.” 

Samples collected today

Samples of mango flavour ice candy, coconut flavour ice candy, mawa flavour ice candy, and rasili soft drink flavour ice candy were collected from Bombay Enterprises. The team has also seized over 1,05,000 litres of raw material to prepare the ice-creams. 

