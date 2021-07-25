Indore: From lost business of music to business of cafés…Where vada pavs pave the way to the future…Forever!

Indore: Since the coronavirus outbreak, the only tunes floating in the air are “safety” and “fight the virus”. With shutdown of schools to control the spread of Covid-19, many teachers—especially music teachers—have been out of a job.

Finding a new rhythm of life in these challenging times, music teachers in the city are now running vada pav centres and cafés, and even selling vegetables. Chatting with this new generation of small business owners, we hear their tales of battling corona and transformations.

‘Cultural vada pav’

"Music teaches us to be passionate about life and makes the best of twists. So, with a twist of corona, I decided to bring authentic and cultural vada pav for Indoreans through my small start-up," says Inder Prajapat, vada pav seller.

‘Adapt to new life’

"Coronavirus has presented us with a challenge. This challenge has made survival difficult for most of us. However, we must adapt and accept the new way of life. So, after struggling initially, I have my own online marketing set-up now," remarks Ankur Verma, online marketer.