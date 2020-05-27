Indore: From 7 to 70 year old, 85 singers sing the song of unity

Indore

A song of unity, composed and produced by classical singer Gautam Kale and released by Pallavi Ashutosh Sharma, wife of martyr Col Ashutosh Sharma is trending on social media and has received over 5,000 views in just a couple of hours.

The song assembles several young singers and senior artists from Indore. There are about 85 total singers in the song which has been composed during lockdown with videos of singers singing the same song at home.

Featuring collages of singers represents the unity we have even while staying at social distance to control the spread of coronavirus.

“The song has been composed using names of god in all the different languages to revive our unity, which has essentially been a part of our lives forever,” said Dr Kishore Kale, the composer of the song. The song prays to god seeking forgiveness for all the mistakes made by humans especially harming the environment with their careless actions.

Dr Kale is also the most senior singer in the video aging 70 years while the youngest singer is 7 years old Radhika Nagar.

“None of us want to grow in violence and hatred, so it is essential for us to learn to love each other and live together as one,” Radhika said.