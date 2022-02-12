Indore: Friday night was coldest in February over 3 years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Relentless cold winds continued to blow over the city due to which people felt the nip in the air, especially during day and night. The cold winds kept the temperature below normal on Saturday and the night temperature dropped below 9 degrees Celsius which made it the coldest after three years in February.

Earlier, the temperature below 9 degrees Celsius was recorded in 2019 (7.4 on February 8).

However, there was a slight increase in day temperature compared to Friday’s, but not much to offer much relief to the people from the cold. The regional meteorological department official said the conditions will remain the same on Sunday.

The change in wind pattern had left people confused throughout the day whether to wear the woolen clothes or not. Those who moved out of the house without wearing sweaters had to brace for the cold winds in the evening.

“Cold conditions prevailed only due to a change in the wind pattern as the winds were blowing at a speed of 8-10 kilometres per hour in the afternoon. Similar conditions will prevail on Sunday,” meteorological department officials said. They added that, under the influence of another western disturbance, scattered-to-fairly widespread light rainfall/snowfall was very likely over the western Himalayan region and light isolated-to-scattered rainfall was likely over the plains of north-west India from February 17 to 20. Due to these conditions, cold day and cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over east Madhya Pradesh.

Temperature and humidity

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 26.1 degrees Celsius—3 degrees Celsius below normal

The minimum temperature on Saturday was 8.8 degrees Celsius—3 degrees Celsius below normal

The humidity in the morning was 53 per cent and it was 34 per cent in the evening

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:52 PM IST