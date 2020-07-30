Indore: Fresh lockdown in West Bengal will hit flights to Kolkata

Another spell of lockdown in West Bengal has created “air turbulence” of sorts for airlines which have either started flights to the gateway of east India or were planning to restart operations.

IndiGo has announced suspension of its operation to Kolkata owing to the lockdown announced by Mamata Banerjee government.

Flights to Kolkata will be impacted on the following dates… August 5, 8, 16 and 17, 23, 24 and August.31.

Ullas Nair of Vistaar Travels informed that the airline has assured that the changes, cancellations will be notified on registered contact details of the passengers. It may be noted that direct flight to Kolkata from the city resumed from on last Sunday after a gap of 4 months.