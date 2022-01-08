Indore: Freedom is that in which there’s love among people, says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A programme was organised on Saturday by the State Press Club at the Lunawat Warehouse premises in which the Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, was the chief guest. The programme was organized under the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on the topic ‘75 years of Independence…What next?’

Governor Khan said that the time to fulfil the dreams of the country which were seen during the freedom struggle has now come in the form of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. India understands the meaning of Independence better. Our values did not change even after long years of slavery. Our cultural values are proof of this. Freedom is that in which there is love among the people. ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ is a gift of India.

“The cultures of the world were defined by language, colour and religion. None of these grounds was accepted in Indian civilisation. We worship different deities. We have different rituals, customs, languages, beliefs. Finding unity among diversity is wisdom. We’ve made diversity the basis of our prosperity,” added Governor Khan.

Governor Khan inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp. The welcome address was delivered by State Press Club president Praveen Kumar Khariwal in the presence of chief general secretary Navneet Shukla, Sanjay Lunawat and others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:53 AM IST