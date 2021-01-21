Indore: ​Freedom fighter Hemu Kalani remembered​

Indore:

Sindhi community observed martyr Hemu Kalani's 78th sacrifice day and offered flowers to his statue in the city on Thursday. Sacrifice day ​was ​celebrated in 52 districts of the state and tribute was paid by community members.

Hemu Kalani was a Sindhi revolutionary and freedom fighter during ​India's ​i​ndependence ​m​ovement. He was a leader of Swaraaj Sena, a student organisation which was affiliated with All India Students Federation (AISF).

He was one of the youngest revolutionaries to be martyred for the nation's freedom struggle, being executed by the British when he was only 19, two months before his 20th birthday.

To pay tribute to him, in the evening community members gathered at the statue near collector office and lit candles and earthen lamps. Community member Pankaj Fatehchandani said, “A book on the life of martyr, his sacrifice and life was released by member of ​P​arliament Shankar Lalwani.”

He added that the book will be distributed free in Sindhi-dominated areas. Sindhi community representative Naresh Fundwani said, “Kalani’s sacrifice was remembered on the 78th sacrifice day of martyr Hemu Kalani and garlanded the martyr Hemu Kalani statue in the morning by Indore Sindhi society.”