Indore: Free workshop on self make-up prior to Karwa Chauth

Indore

Prior to Karwa Chauth, beauty expert Seema Soni held a free workshop for women on ‘Self Make Up’ and skin care at a private café on Thursday. The workshop on self-makeup included a session on bursting myths.

Seema said, “If some basic things especially the preparation of the skin is not taken care of while doing makeup, then makeup can spoil our good looks.” She added that improper preparation also results in infection and allergic reactions to products.

In the interactive session, she answered the following questions asked by the participants.

Question – If moisturizer is applied then should we apply primer or not?

Answer – This is wrong, the primer does its job and moisturizer does its job, moisturizer gives nourishment to the skin and primer base to give flawless effect, blending the product easy and acting as a shield to the open pores.

Question – Does skin infection or acne occur due to makeup?

Answer- Yes, it can happen if the quality product or skin type product is not taken, or after applying access product, slept overnight or the product did not come out at all. This can lead to eye infection, acne, skin infection, so do cleansing, moisturizing and toning before makeup and after work without forgetting to remove makeup, you can also remove it with coconut or baby oil and moisturize and according to skin type. If you take the product from then the chances of infection are very less.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:41 AM IST