Indore: Free Press Impact; Health min directs to form inter-dept team

Indore: Concerned over increase in dengue patients in city, state health minister Tulsi Siwalat directed the officials to constitute an inter-department committee to take action for controlling the disease, especially in the most vulnerable areas.

Free Press had raised the issue and reported that Vijay Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Musakhedi and Khajrana are dengue-prone areas.

Addressing the review meeting at Residency Kothi on Sunday, Silawat asked the officials to constitute an inter-departmental team comprising additional commissioner (IMC) Rajneesh Kasera, IMC health officer Akhilesh Upadhyaya, CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia, health officer Dr Madhav Hasani, joint director Dr SL Porwal and Dr Sumit Shukla. The team will visit the vulnerable areas, especially Vijay Nagar, every day and will check the actions being taken to control the disease and to ensure regular fogging and distribution of medicines.

He also directed IMC officials to ensure there is no water logging in vacant plots. He asked them to take action against plot owners if they don’t drain away the water.

“Increasing cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya is a challenge for us and we need launch campaign with the help of people to control the disease. Bhopal Municipal Corporation has issued notices to the people whose plots were found water-logged,” he said.

He also added that he will visit Vijay Nagar area on Monday morning to inspect the facilities and actions by Malaria department.

During meeting, district malaria officials have informed him that over 1.20 lakh houses have been inspected across the city for larvae and found larvae at 2000 houses which were destroyed.

As many as 212 patients have been tested positive for dengue this year in the city.