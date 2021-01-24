INDORE: FREE PRESS FOLLOW-UP: Man handed over to police is a businessman from Hyderabad

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The man, who was found at city airport and was handed over to the police after he was considered as mentally deranged, is a businessman from Hyderabad. The police had sent him to the hospital from where he went missing and the police could not find his whereabouts till the filing of this story. The family members of the missing person alleged that the CISF and Aerodrome police station staff didn’t cooperate with the family members due to which he went missing.

Forty-year-old Bandi Ramesh from Hyderabad was handed over to Aerodrome police station staff by the CISF a couple of days ago. The officials informed police that Ramesh is mentally challenged as he was behaving unusually at the airport. After that the police contacted his family members who told police to send him to the hospital after which he was sent to district hospital.

His nephew Bandi Sai Teja told Free Press over phone that his uncle is normal and not a mentally retarded person. He runs a business of engineering works in Hyderabad. He is a religious person so he often visits the religious places in the country. A few days ago, he left from Hyderabad for Ujjain to visit Mahakal temple.

Bandi Sai Teja alleged that his uncle had informed the family members that some persons met him in Ujjain and gave some prasad to him after that he started vomiting and felt uneasy. His money was also snatched by someone. He somehow reached Indore and booked a return ticket with the help of the family members. He was at the airport when he was handed over to police saying that he is not behaving normally.