e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Free medicines for thalassaemia patients

Indore: Free medicines for thalassaemia patients

Thalassaemia patients who are unable to afford the medicines, will be given free medicines by Shree Ganpati Mandir Khajrana Management Committee, Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 01:51 AM IST
article-image
Royalty-Free/Corbis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under a campaign, free medicines will be distributed at Khajrana Ganesh temple for the treatment of patients suffering from thalassaemia disease from September 19.

Thalassaemia patients who are unable to afford the medicines, will be given free medicines by Shree Ganpati Mandir Khajrana Management Committee, Indore.

For this, a medicine distribution centre has been built in the Khajrana temple complex (collector's/chairman's room). The needy patients can get free medicines from Khajrana temple by applying.

Apart from BPL card holders, this medicine will also be made available completely free of cost to patients of needy middle class families. Medicines will be available from this centre from 11 am to 4 pm daily from Monday. It will remain closed on Sunday.

Read Also
Indore: Monsoon delays work on Metro project
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Application for pilgrimage to Tirupati invited till Sept 26

Indore: Application for pilgrimage to Tirupati invited till Sept 26

Dengue scare: Four more cases detected, total now reaches 42 in Indore

Dengue scare: Four more cases detected, total now reaches 42 in Indore

Indore: 64% more rainfall than in same period last year

Indore: 64% more rainfall than in same period last year

Indore: Three held for stealing goods worth lakhs from oil trader

Indore: Three held for stealing goods worth lakhs from oil trader

Indore: Man opened fire on pub owner, friend over refusing to give entry in pub

Indore: Man opened fire on pub owner, friend over refusing to give entry in pub