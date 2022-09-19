Indore: Free medicines for thalassaemia patients

Royalty-Free/Corbis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under a campaign, free medicines will be distributed at Khajrana Ganesh temple for the treatment of patients suffering from thalassaemia disease from September 19.

Thalassaemia patients who are unable to afford the medicines, will be given free medicines by Shree Ganpati Mandir Khajrana Management Committee, Indore.

For this, a medicine distribution centre has been built in the Khajrana temple complex (collector's/chairman's room). The needy patients can get free medicines from Khajrana temple by applying.

Apart from BPL card holders, this medicine will also be made available completely free of cost to patients of needy middle class families. Medicines will be available from this centre from 11 am to 4 pm daily from Monday. It will remain closed on Sunday.

