Indore: Free LPG Connection For Eligible Families

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being effectively implemented in the district. During the yatra, citizens are also being benefited under various schemes. The food department is taking applications during the Sankalp Yatra to provide free LPG connections to needy and eligible families. It was said that in the main programme of Sankalp Yatra organised recently, 51 needy families were given free gas connection.

District supply controller ML Maru informed that under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0, the left out and migrant families will be able to get free LPG connection under the scheme as per eligibility.

For implementation of the scheme, a committee has been formed at the district level under the chairmanship of additional collector (food). The committee will receive applications from eligible applicants for getting gas connection and will monitor appropriate action for issuing LPG connection. Forms of eligible women beneficiaries will be filled in the camps organised daily in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and gas connection will also be distributed.

Gas connection forms will also be filled at the nearest LPG agency office. The eligibility criteria of the scheme includes any adult woman belonging to a Scheduled Caste household, Scheduled Tribe, beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Most Backward Class, Antyodaya Anna Yojana, tea and former tea garden tribes, forest dwellers, residents of islands and river islands.