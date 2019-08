Free health medical camp was organised by Mission Shifa-e-Rahmanat Kamaal Community recently. The camp was organised by Mohsin Patel, Fahim Khan and Nilofar Mirza. About 500 people got benefit from the camp. Free medicines were also distributed among patients. On this occasion, social workers Yunus Patel, Dr Rizwan Patel, Salim Ansari, Irfan Mansoori and others were present. Various social workers and doctors were also felicitated during the programme.