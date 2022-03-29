Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Free eye checkup camp was organi​s​ed by the team of Hum Foundation and ​a private hospital ​in Sri Academy School​, ​Kodariya. The chief guest of the programme​ was Rajesh Patidar​.

​Hum Foundation India, ​provincial ​general ​secretary of Malwa​, ​Sajni Kalosiya​ and ​branch ​president Shilpi Shukla said that along with an eye test, a painting competition was also organised in the school​ in which Raghav Gore​ stood first​, Gyan Patidar ​was second, and Himesh Sharma and Yuvraj Kadam ​came third. .

Teacher Santosh Agarwal said ​students of 9 to 12 class ​had their eyes tested.​ ​Program​me​ was conducted by Pushpa Malviya.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:46 PM IST