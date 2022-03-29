Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)
Free eye checkup camp was organised by the team of Hum Foundation and a private hospital in Sri Academy School, Kodariya. The chief guest of the programme was Rajesh Patidar.
Hum Foundation India, provincial general secretary of Malwa, Sajni Kalosiya and branch president Shilpi Shukla said that along with an eye test, a painting competition was also organised in the school in which Raghav Gore stood first, Gyan Patidar was second, and Himesh Sharma and Yuvraj Kadam came third. .
Teacher Santosh Agarwal said students of 9 to 12 class had their eyes tested. Programme was conducted by Pushpa Malviya.
