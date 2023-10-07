Indore: Free Coaching To Disabled For Competitive Exams | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Retrofitting scooters were distributed to 40 disabled people here on Friday to help them in their education and self-employment. Free coaching would be given to the disabled to prepare for competitive exams.

The scooties were given by MP Shankar Lalwani, collector Ilayaraja T, district panchayat president Reena Malviya, and Anil Bhandari of Sahayta organisation.

It is noteworthy that on the initiative of collector Ilayaraja T, retrofitting scooties are being distributed through the Red Cross Society in the district to disabled to make them self-reliant.

So far, scooties have been distributed to 380 disabled people in the district. Special efforts are also being made to provide education and training to disabled people in the district. Free coaching is being given to the disabled by the district administration and social justice department to coach the disabled for competitive exams like bank, LIC, railway, IBBS etc. Till now 80 disabled people have been given coaching. Out of these, 24 disabled people have got jobs in various departments and institutions. Earlier, the free coaching facility was stopped due to the coronavirus epidemic, which has been restarted by the collector. Applications from students interested in coaching were invited by the social justice department through Google Application Form.

Girls' coaching is being started behind Mahesh Blind Welfare Association, Bombay Hospital and boys' coaching is being started in DDRC Bhawan, Social Welfare Complex.

