Indore: Free career counselling for Sindhi students camp on Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A free career counselling camp for the students of Sindhi society will be organised on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 11 am at Pujya Jacob Abad Zilla Panchayat Bhawan, Zaveri Colony, Indore.

The counseling camp will help students identify their skills and various professions related to it. Program coordinators Kamal Kasturi and Kamal Ahuja said, “MP Shankar Lalwani will inaugurate the camp, and senior career counsellor Dr Jayantilal Bhandari will begin with addressing the students in an interactive seminar.”

Further, executive director of mining department, Bhopal Dr Varadmurti Mishra, deputy commissioner of police Amit Tolani and assistant commissioner of police Harish Motwani will guide students on various fields that are open for students and requirements in the profession.

“A large number of students from class XI and class XII have registered for the camp,” the coordinators said.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:46 PM IST